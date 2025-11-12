Mobile clinic brings free screenings into Baltimore targeting rising diabetes rates

BALTIMORE — With the government still working toward reopening, community organizations are stepping up to make sure families have what they need this holiday season, and that includes more than just food.

The Franciscan Center is launching a new partnership with MedStar Health to kick off the MedStar Food RX Program, a no-cost, six-month initiative designed to help people living with diabetes eat healthier and manage their condition through food, education, and community support.

The program officially launched in honor of National Diabetes Month, featuring daily health, wellness, and cooking events at the Franciscan Center on West 23rd Street.

Tranise Foster

“Food will be coming from our actual pantry,” said Chef Derrick Purcell, who’s leading cooking demonstrations. “We’ll be using salmon, spinach, black beans and brown rice, all foods that are good for you."

For Purcell, the mission is personal.

“This is near and dear to my heart because one of the conditions that helped my father transition was diabetes,” he said. “We just want to help educate and do our part to give people a chance to live longer.”

Tranise Foster

Guests at the Franciscan Center can also pick up groceries and clothes at their newly opened market, meet with dietitians, and get free health screenings at the MedStar Mobile Healthcare Unit parked right outside.

Baltimore resident Deshawn Royster says it’s been helpful having these resources accessible.

“I would say it's great because I didn't have any healthcare. So it's just great for me to get my appointments and do everything I need to do so that way my health can be great," he said.

MedStar nurse practitioner Angela Gimose has been screening community members for high blood pressure and diabetes inside their mobile health center.

“Some people tell us they didn’t know their sugar or blood pressure was high,” she said. “If they don’t have a primary care physician, they can come to us, we can be their providers.”

According to the CDC, about 10% of adults in Maryland are living with diabetes and an estimated 39,000 don’t know they have it. Gimose says left untreated, diabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and even limb amputation.

“Get a provider. Get checked,” Gimose said. “You just never know what it could be.”

MedStar’s Mobile Healthcare Unit and dietitians served about 30 guests on Monday, enrolling many into the Food RX Program.

EVENTS & RESOURCES:

The Franciscan Center of Baltimore

101 W. 23rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

Wednesday, Nov 12:

-Emergency pantry food distribution

-MVA & ID Day in partnership with Identity Access Project

Thursday, Nov 13:

- Meal Prep Demonstration and raffles

-Emergency pantry food distribution

-Clothing pantry open to guests

Friday, Nov 14:

-Emergency pantry food distribution

Saturday, Nov 22:

- Monthly food distribution & resource fair

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit here.