Moana, Mickey and friends take over CFG Bank Arena, Disney On Ice skates into Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Get ready to set sail with Moana on a magical adventure to CFG Bank Arena. Disney on Ice returns to Baltimore this weekend.

Audiences can sing along and relive their favorite stories during a live performance, featuring beloved characters from Moana 2, Inside Out 2, Toy Story, Encanto and Frozen.

Watch as Kara Burnett speaks to organizers ahead of Disney on Ice! ‘Jump In’ to weekend fun: Disney On Ice returns to Baltimore

Disney On Ice presents Jump In!

Baltimore Showtimes

CFG Bank Arena

Friday, October 17, 2025



7:00 PM

Saturday, October 18, 2025



10:30 AM

2:30 PM

6:30 PM

Sunday, October 19, 2025



12:00 PM

4:00 PM



For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit cfgbankarena.com or DisneyOnIce.com.

