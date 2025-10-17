Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Moana, Mickey and friends take over CFG Bank Arena, Disney On Ice skates into Baltimore

Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 8.02.33 AM.png
WMAR
Screenshot 2025-10-17 at 8.02.33 AM.png
Posted

BALTIMORE — Get ready to set sail with Moana on a magical adventure to CFG Bank Arena. Disney on Ice returns to Baltimore this weekend.

Audiences can sing along and relive their favorite stories during a live performance, featuring beloved characters from Moana 2, Inside Out 2, Toy Story, Encanto and Frozen.

Watch as Kara Burnett speaks to organizers ahead of Disney on Ice!

‘Jump In’ to weekend fun: Disney On Ice returns to Baltimore

Disney On Ice presents Jump In!
Baltimore Showtimes
CFG Bank Arena

Friday, October 17, 2025

  • 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 18, 2025

  • 10:30 AM
  • 2:30 PM
  • 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 19, 2025

  • 12:00 PM
  • 4:00 PM

For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit cfgbankarena.com or DisneyOnIce.com.

