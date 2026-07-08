MLB umpires charity give out stuffed animals at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. — The official MLB umpires charity is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a visit to Johns Hopkins Wednesday.

The UMPS CARE Charities delivered 100 Build-A-Bears to children undergoing treatment at the hospital. The group set up the stuffed animal workshop inside the hospital bringing the experience to the patients and their families.

Patients could build and style their own bear, color and spend time with The Oriole Bird.

"When they're here in the hospital because things are unfamiliar, they're scared, they're hurt, they're injured, they have different illnesses, so something soft and familiar is really nice," Special Programs Coordinator for the Child Life Department at the Children's Center Marianne Sparan said.

She said this event is also an opportunity for the kids to experience new things and meet new people.

"It's a beautiful thing obviously, you know a lot of us have kids of our own so to be here to see the smiles on these kid's faces it makes your day. It's heart wrenching, obviously to be in this setting, but anytime you can see a kid smile, it's a good thing," MLB Umpire and Crew Chief Adrian Johnson said.

He said this is a full circle moment for their organization as Johns Hopkins was the first hospital the group visited.

So far 25,000 children in pediatric hospitals have gotten a bear from the MLB's umpires.

The organization also has a scholarship program for kids going in and out of the foster care system.