Mistrial declared in case against man accused of starting deadly fire to Stricker St. home

BALTIMORE — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against a man accused of setting fire to a vacant home on Stricker Street in January 2022.

Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 Photo from the scene.

Three firefighters, Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo, died responding to the fire.

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James Edwin Barnett was charged in November of 2025, nearly four years after the blaze.

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"Today's outcome is deeply disappointing for the families of Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo, whose lives were tragically cut short in the Stricker Street fire in 2022," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement on Tuesday. "After hearing the evidence, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. While this is not the outcome we sought, our commitment to these families and to pursuing justice has not changed."

Bates added that his office is figuring out what comes next.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," he said. "Our office will carefully evaluate the next steps and continue to do everything in our power to hold the defendant accountable for the devastating consequences of his alleged actions."