Charging documents describe what led to alleged Stricker Street arsonist responsible for 3 firefighter deaths

BALTIMORE — After nearly four-years police have arrested a suspect tied to an arson that claimed the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters.

Charging documents describe eight days of processing the scene of a vacant house fire at 205 N. Stricker Street.

The home went up in flames overnight on January 24, 2022.

Area surveillance footage captured a man later identified as James Edwin Barnett entering the backdoor of the home around 11:23pm the night prior.

Video showed several light flashes coming from the first floor before Barnett leaves at 11:31pm.

Smoke is then seen arising out of the home, later turning into heavy flames.

By the time the fire department was alerted, the home was engulfed.

A 911 call reported people possibly trapped inside prompting a group of firefighters to enter the burning home.

Among them were Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo and Kelsey Sadler, all who died in the line of duty after the upper floors of the home collapsed, leaving them trapped.

After the fire, investigators conducted light source analysis testing which revealed the flashes seen when Barnett entered the home were intentionally produced by butane cigarette lighter.

About a month later, police spotted Barnett. He was wearing the same Nike shoes on the night the fire was set.

When asked, Barnett told investigators he used to stay at 205 N. Stricker Street, before neighbors forced him out.

He also admitted to being at the home around the time it caught fire, but denied setting it, although no one else was observed there at the time besides him.

Police later searched another vacant home on Ashton Street where Barnett was now living.

Inside they found a jacket he was seen wearing the night he entered and allegedly started the fire.

Barnett now faces three counts of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Court records show Barnett was charged in June 2023 for a series of burglaries in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, an area he was known to frequent in search of scrap metal.

