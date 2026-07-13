MICA launches a master's degree in game design

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) announced Monday that it is launching a new master's degree program in game design.

The online, 30-credit program will teach students about Applied Game Theory, Game Systems and Mechanics, and how to create playable prototypes.

Students who complete the program will earn a Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Game Design from MICA's School of Creative and Professional Studies.

The program will offer four specialization tracks and electives covering topics including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR).

"This master’s degree program was built around the collaborative, iterative, leadership-oriented practice that defines how the very best game design studios work," said Dean Douglas Barkey of the School of Creative and Professional Studies at MICA. "Students make games, lead teams, and graduate with a portfolio that demonstrates their readiness to contribute from day one. Our applied, project-based approach is the hallmark of everything we build at MICA’s School of Creative and Professional Studies."

