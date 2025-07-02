Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Merritt Clubs Canton to fully reopen after tornado ripped off the roof

BALTIMORE — Merritt Clubs Canton has now fully reopened.

This comes after repairs were done to the facility after a tornado ripped the roof off back in May.

A spokesperson says "the storm damage is behind us."

"We're thrilled to announce that your Canton Club is once again fully open and ready to welcome you...Repairs are complete, facilities are restored and we’ve received full approval to reopen the entire club—including the area previously affected," the spokesperson said.

All group fitness classes are set to resume on July 3.

The club was partially reopened on May 22. This included access to the lower portion of the club and the rooftop pool.

