Canton Merritt to open portion of the building following weekend's tornado

BALTIMORE — A portion of Merritt Clubs Canton will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday May 21, at 5:00 a.m.
The lower portion of the club which includes the turf field, indoor pool, along with the lower cardio and strength will be available.
The Kids' Club will remain closed a spokesperson said.
Locker rooms will not be available, but the restroom near the cafe will be.
The rooftop pool will reopen Thursday, May 22 at 4:00- 8:00 p.m., weather permitting.
This comes after Friday night's EF1 tornado and severe thunderstorms.
At the facility, the tornado tore off part of the facility’s roof.
READ MORE: Clean-up continues after tornado tears off gym roof in Canton, uproots trees