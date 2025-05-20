Canton Merritt to open portion of the building following weekend's tornado

BALTIMORE — A portion of Merritt Clubs Canton will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday May 21, at 5:00 a.m.

The lower portion of the club which includes the turf field, indoor pool, along with the lower cardio and strength will be available.

The Kids' Club will remain closed a spokesperson said.

Locker rooms will not be available, but the restroom near the cafe will be.

The rooftop pool will reopen Thursday, May 22 at 4:00- 8:00 p.m., weather permitting.

This comes after Friday night's EF1 tornado and severe thunderstorms.

At the facility, the tornado tore off part of the facility’s roof.

