Meet Rosalina and Yoda: Johns Hopkins Children's Center's newest — and furriest — caregivers

BALTIMORE — Sometimes, comfort from an adorable pup can go a long way in brightening someone's day. That's where Johns Hopkins Children's Center's new program comes in.

For the first time ever, the children's hospital now has facility dogs.

Those dogs, Rosalina and Yoda, are part of the Child Life Department's Paws for Healing Facility Dog Program, which is funded by a $150,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Hear from Child Life Specialist and Facility Dog Handler Molly Trippe-Gallagher as she explains the goal of the program. Courtesy Johns Hopkins Children's Center/Will Kirk Molly Trippe-Gallagher on goal of facility dog program

Before arriving at the hospital, both Rosalina and Yoda underwent approximately two years of training to interact with patients on specific therapeutic goals. Their handlers, Molly Trippe-Gallagher and senior child life specialist Carrie Potter, also received specialized training.

Both dogs carry a wide range of responsibilities, including:

Serving as motivators to help patients achieve their goals

Comforting patients during procedures

Providing friendly distractions throughout a patient's hospitalization



A look at the pups' training for their roles. Courtesy Johns Hopkins Children's Center/Will Kirk A look at the pups' training for their roles

Through their training, the dogs have mastered 45 tasks that allow them to interact with and calm both patients and staff. They can pick up items, open doors, and apply calming pressure across a patient's lap or body.

Rosalina and Yoda differ from therapy dogs, which are pets that accompany volunteers to visit patients and bring comfort and joy. Training for the two roles differs significantly, with facility dogs receiving more intensive instruction.

Both dogs are currently scheduled to work 40 hours a week alongside their handlers, delivering child life services to patients.