MedStar Health, Under Armour partner to provide free physicals for hundreds of Baltimore students

BALTIMORE — MedStar Health and Under Armour have teamed up to provide free physical examinations for more than 800 Baltimore students before they head back to school.

For the second year in a row, students from across Baltimore City are visiting the Under Armour Performance Center at the Baltimore Peninsula for comprehensive health evaluations.

Medical professionals from MedStar Health are conducting head-to-toe examinations to ensure each student is physically ready for the new school year.

"It's crucial to pediatric development that they have a physical exam every year, and it's also more crucial for students that are playing sports to be evaluated for things like cardiac conditions, things that would put them at risk if they were to play a sport, and so that's why they come here today," Lucas Carlson, medical director for care transportation at MedStar Health, said.

Carlson emphasized that these examinations can help identify previously undetected health issues.

"There might be kids that are coming through that have undiagnosed cardiac conditions, undiagnosed arrhythmias that never would have been picked up otherwise. So, this is a chance for them to get picked up," Carlson said.

For 17-year-old Cassidy Drummond, the examination revealed important information about a previous ankle injury.

"I've been playing on it for months now and I didn't realize that it could be injured further from just playing regularly," Drummond said.

Drummond, who plays soccer for Baltimore Polytechnical Institute, is looking forward to the upcoming season while being mindful of his health.

"It's very important because I want to play at the next level and it's very important that I stay healthy and I continue to improve," Drummond said.

Under Armour representatives highlighted the importance of supporting student athletes in Baltimore, particularly as many sports games will take place on their new field this season.

"It's really our way of making sure that we're showing up for every single student athlete in Baltimore city across all levels," Blake Maciel, project Rampart director at Under Armour, said.

Saturday's physical examinations at the Performance Center will run from 8 a.m. to noon. Although registration is closed, officials welcome walk-ins.

