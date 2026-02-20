Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MDTA police arrest suspect in I-95 shooting

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection to a non-contact shooting that happened on Sunday along I-95.

Around 10:45 a.m., the driver of a grey Chevrolet was driving north on I-95 near the Hanover Street (Exit 54), when the driver reported being shot at by the driver of a light blue passenger vehicle.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

MDTA Police investigators later identified 52-year-old James C. Arthur as a suspect.

Officers charged Arthur with weapons and assault charges.

This incident remains under investigation.

