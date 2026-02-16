Driver reports being shot at on I-95 near Hanover Street exit

BALTIMORE — A driver claims to have been shot at by the driver of a light blue passenger vehicle in Baltimore.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police, the incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Authorities say the driver who was reported to be shot at was driving north on I-95 near the Hanover Street (Exit 54) when the driver of the passenger vehicle shot at them.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity near the northbound I-95 at Exit 54 is asked to contact the MDTA Police at 410-537-6700.