MDOT MTA launches 'Ride and Seek' scavenger hunt implemented to help visitors explore Baltimore in a new way

BALTIMORE — Visitors to Charm City will soon have a new way to explore Baltimore’s transit system.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Transit Administration has announced Ride and Seek, a community engagement event that takes the form of a multi-day scavenger hunt.

The event, scheduled for July 10-12, invites participants to follow clues across local bus, light rail, and metro subway routes to discover hidden gems throughout the city.

Those who register in advance will receive a complimentary CharmFlex three-day pass, which allows unlimited rides during the event.

Described as a fun, family-friendly activity, Ride and Seek encourages participants to explore routes and neighborhoods they may not have previously visited. Using the Eventzee app, players can scan QR codes at designated transit stops near notable landmarks, events, or destinations to earn points and appear on a leaderboard.

“Transit is about connecting people to experiences, culture, entertainment and opportunity,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “This scavenger hunt is a fun and engaging way for riders to experience how connected and accessible our region is through transit.”

For more information about the Ride and Seek event, click here.