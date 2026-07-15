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Mayor Scott says more needs to be done as Fells Point adds barriers and security to curb teen meetups

Fells Point adds barriers and security to curb teen meetups on weekend nights
Kristi Harper
Fells Point adds barriers and security to curb teen meetups on weekend nights
Fells Point adds barriers and security to curb teen meetups on weekend nights
Posted

BALTIMORE — There's improved security in Fells Point to prevent large teen meet ups.

But Mayor Brandon Scott says more needs to be done.

Barriers and security guards are now stationed along south Broadway on weekend nights, blocking unaccompanied minors from entering bar-heavy areas after curfew hours.

It comes after several large gatherings led to complaints about underage drinking, disruptive behavior, and thefts.

When asked about the changes today, the mayor says curfew enforcement is something the city has done for quite some time.

He adds parents need to hold their kids accountable.

Scott adds, while the focus is on teenagers causing disruptions, officers have also had to deal with kids as young as four years old being miles from home late at night.

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