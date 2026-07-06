Mayor Scott announces second annual Charm City Cleanup, a 24-week effort to clean Baltimore neighborhoods

BALTIMORE — The second annual Charm City Cleanup has been announced by Mayor Scott.

It's a 24-week effort focusing on neighborhood cleanliness, public spaces, and quality of life across every council district.

The engine of this machine is a partnership consisting of multiple city agencies, organizations, and community members resulting in cleaner and safer neighborhoods.

“This is one of the largest citywide cleaning initiatives in history, and I’m proud that we’re bringing it back for the second year in a row,“ said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“Even as we tackle generational challenges like public safety and vacants, we still have to get the fundamentals right—and that’s what this is all about. I want to shout out all of the city workers, including from DOT, DPW, DHCD, and Rec and Parks, as well as our Clean Corps crews, who will be out tackling projects across Baltimore, working to deliver the healthier, safer neighborhoods our residents deserve.”

City Hall says the program involves significant cross-agency collaboration across multiple city agencies.



The Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct street sweeping, clear storm drains, remove graffiti, and address rodent-related issues to improve neighborhood cleanliness and environmental health.​

The Department of Transportation (DOT) will repair potholes, clear sidewalks of debris and obstructions, and maintain medians to enhance mobility and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.​

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) will clean tree pits, prune and trim trees, and maintain parks, green spaces, and public landscapes throughout participating neighborhoods.

​Clean Corps crews will focus on cleaning alleys, streets, sidewalks, and vacant lots while working side-by-side with residents, community groups, and volunteers to build neighborhood pride and stewardship.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will conduct property maintenance inspections, investigate illegal dumping, and work with property owners to address code violations that affect community appearance and safety.​

The Mayor's Office of Community Affairs (MOCA) will coordinate community outreach, recruit and engage volunteers, communicate cleanup schedules and outcomes, and provide educational resources to help residents sustain improvements long after crews leave the area.​

As a result of last year's first annual 17-week Charm City Cleanup, 17 neighborhood clusters were cleaned.

Authorities say this year's is going even bigger with a citywide model, totaling 24 clusters over 24 weeks.

This effort has been a marathon as the cleanup begins after the mayor's 90-day spring sprint.

Ending on July 11, the Spring Sprint initiative has seen 22.9 miles resurfaced, 31,632 potholes filled, removed 5,180 graffiti markings, swept 32,426 miles, completed 17,225 bulk pickups, and cleaned and cut 548 tree pits.