Mayor Scott signs Safe Spaces, Safe Communities Act to limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement

BALTIMORE — Baltimore leaders are taking new steps to protect immigrant communities from federal enforcement.

Baltimore mayor signs Safe Spaces, Safe Communities Act Baltimore mayor signs Safe Spaces, Safe Communities Act

Mayor Brandon Scott signed the “Safe spaces, safe communities act” into law.

The new law sets guidelines for how city agencies interact with federal immigration enforcement.

It also prevents Baltimore police from cooperating with ICE.

The goal is to make sure people can call police, seek medical care, access city services, or go to school without fear.

Advocates say they will now focus on educating the community about these new protections and are hoping to ban detention centers in Baltimore.

The bill builds on an executive order signed earlier this year.