Mayor Brandon Scott cuts ribbon on Parkview Recreation Center in West Baltimore's Penn North community

BALTIMORE — A rec center is now open in West Baltimore, bringing new investment to the Penn North community.

Parkview Recreation Center opens in West Baltimore today Parkview Recreation Center opens in West Baltimore today

Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders cut the ribbon today on the Parkview Recreation Center on North Avenue.

The project is part of Baltimore’s larger effort to renovate rec centers across the city.

The space is designed to give the youth a safe place to learn, play, and grow.

State Senator Antonio Hayes, who grew up in Penn North, said the center helped shape his life as a young person.

This is the second of six rec centers expected to open this year.

The project also includes plans to renovate dozens of homes around the center.