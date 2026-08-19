Man sentenced to life plus 45 years for 2024 Westside Shopping Center homicide

BALTIMORE — Bishop Chance has been sentenced to life plus 45 years for the shooting death of Theodore Burrell and the non-fatal shooting of another person, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

On July 16th, 2024, Baltimore Police would arrive at the Westside Shopping Center on Frederick Avenue in response to a ShotSpotter alert for six shots fired, per officials.

There they would find Theodore Burrell lying in front of the Wells Fargo Bank, who had been shot multiple times in the leg and torso.

Burrell was taken to Shock Trauma, where he would later die.

At the scene, police would find a 22 caliber firearm, several 9mm, and .40 caliber cartridge cases, bullet fragments, and a large trail of suspected blood.

Authorities say during the initial investigation police were notified of two walk-in shooting victims at area hospitals—Defendant Bishop Chance at Harbor Hospital and another male at Grace Medical.

Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Video footage would later confirm that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which was used during the shooting, was reported stolen the day before on July 15, 2024.

Based on this footage, police confirmed the Elantra's location on the day of the shooting as it turned into the Westside Shopping Center, circled the parking lot, and stopped in front of 2415 Frederick Avenue before the shooting.

The video also showed two people getting out of the Elantra at 5:40pm. They then started shooting while chasing them on foot.

After the shooting the 2013 Hyundai Elantra was in a car accident at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and W. Patapsco Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was towed and processed. Blood was swabbed from the backseat and found to belong to defendant Bishop Chance, according to authorities.

Bishop's co-defendant, Gregory Whitfield, is scheduled for trial on October 1, 2026.

