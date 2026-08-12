Man sentenced to 85 years for role in 2023 Morgan State mass shooting

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for his role in a mass shooting at Morgan State University at 2023.
Marquis Brown was found guilty for five counts of attempted second-degree murder and other related offenses.
The shooting happened on October 3, 2023 during Morgan State's homecoming. It happened near the Murphy Fine Arts Center as people were leaving the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.
Five victims, ranging from 18 to 22 years old, were injured.
All victims, four of them men and one woman, are expected to survive.
Brown was taken into custody in Washington, D.C., just over a week after the shooting occurred. Metropolitan Police had also arrested Jovon Williams in connection with the shooting.
State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued the following statement on the sentencing:
Marquis Brown will now spend the overwhelming majority of his life behind bars. This 85-year sentence ensures that he is held accountable for the devastation he caused and sends an unmistakable message about how seriously we will respond to those who recklessly endanger the lives of our young people.
Morgan State University is one of the crown jewels of Baltimore City, a world-class institution with a proud history that attracts talented young people from across Maryland and throughout the country. Every year, parents entrust Morgan State and our City with something more precious than anything else - the safety and well-being of their children. We have a profound responsibility to honor that trust and to ensure our students can learn, grow, celebrate, and pursue their futures without fear of senseless violence.
The defendant’s decision to open fire into a crowded homecoming celebration showed a staggering disregard for that responsibility and for the lives and futures of everyone around him. No student or their family should ever have to fear for their life while gathering to celebrate their university and community. Conduct this reckless and dangerous demands severe consequences, not only to hold this defendant accountable, but to send a strong message that our children, their safety, and their futures are vitally important to all of us.
I thank the court for handing down a sentence that reflects the extraordinary seriousness of the defendant’s actions and the lasting trauma inflicted upon the victims, their families, and the entire Morgan State University community. I also want to commend ASA Makkar for her perseverance and exceptional work throughout this challenging case, as well as our partners at the Baltimore Police Department, whose efforts helped us secure justice despite the numerous obstacles encountered along the way. Ultimately, it is the courage of the victims and witnesses who bravely came forward that made this outcome possible.