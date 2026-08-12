Man sentenced to 85 years for role in 2023 Morgan State mass shooting

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for his role in a mass shooting at Morgan State University at 2023.

Marquis Brown was found guilty for five counts of attempted second-degree murder and other related offenses.

The shooting happened on October 3, 2023 during Morgan State's homecoming. It happened near the Murphy Fine Arts Center as people were leaving the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

Five victims, ranging from 18 to 22 years old, were injured.

All victims, four of them men and one woman, are expected to survive.

Brown was taken into custody in Washington, D.C., just over a week after the shooting occurred. Metropolitan Police had also arrested Jovon Williams in connection with the shooting.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued the following statement on the sentencing: