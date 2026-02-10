Man sentenced to 30 years for teen's murder outside Inner Harbor hotel

BALTIMORE — A man has been sentenced to 30 years for killing a teen in downtown Baltimore in 2024.

Dejuan Cole shot and killed 17-year-old Devron Tyner on April 1 outside the Renaissance Baltimore Harbor Place Hotel.

Cole is facing a life sentence with all but 30 years suspended.

He pled guilty to first-degree murder and use of a handgun in a crime of violence.

Charging documents say the entire incident was captured on area surveillance.

Footage shows Cole getting off a nearby metro train with four other men before they attempted to rob Tyner, leading to his death.

A witness came forward identifying Cole as the shooter after police publicly released surveillance photos of the suspects.