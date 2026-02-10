Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Man sentenced to 30 years for teen's murder outside Inner Harbor hotel

Inner Harbor
Xavier Wherry
Inner Harbor
Posted

BALTIMORE — A man has been sentenced to 30 years for killing a teen in downtown Baltimore in 2024.

Dejuan Cole shot and killed 17-year-old Devron Tyner on April 1 outside the Renaissance Baltimore Harbor Place Hotel.

Cole is facing a life sentence with all but 30 years suspended.

He pled guilty to first-degree murder and use of a handgun in a crime of violence.

RELATED: Police say robbery motive behind teen's murder outside Inner Harbor hotel

Charging documents say the entire incident was captured on area surveillance.

Footage shows Cole getting off a nearby metro train with four other men before they attempted to rob Tyner, leading to his death.

A witness came forward identifying Cole as the shooter after police publicly released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR