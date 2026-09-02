Man killed in Frankford neighborhood

BALTIMORE, Md. — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in the 4900 block of Goodnow Road, according to Baltimore Police
Police were called to the scene just before 2:30 for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story had the incorrect address, originally provided by police and later corrected.