Man killed by police was reaching for BB gun, bodycam footage shows

BALTIMORE — Newly released body camera video from Baltimore police shows what led to an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Baltimore on July 5.

Around 1:25 a.m., police identified a car wanted in connection with an armed carjacking.

Baltimore police pursued the car for 18 minutes through multiple districts before it stopped.

Body camera footage shows the driver, 42-year-old Maurice Daniels, opening his door as if to exit before quickly getting back inside.

When officers approached the car, Daniels can initially be seen holding his hands up.

A few moments later, he dropped one of his hands to reach for something, and police opened fire. Police later determined that Daniels was reaching for a replica BB gun.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley said over 70 shots were fired.

He was given medical attention but later died at the scene.

None of the officers involved were injured. All have been placed on administrative leave.

Those officers have been identified as:



Officer Charles Blackman, a 6-year veteran;

Officer David Weldon, a 5-year veteran;

Sergeant Kevin Rivera, an 8-year veteran;

Officer Antonio Groomes, a 5-year veteran;

Officer Darrius Hicklin, a 3-year veteran

Officer Al-Shakier Drake, an 8-month veteran.

To watch the video, click here.

Be warned, it is graphic.