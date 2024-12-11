BPD: MTA bus killer arrested, allegedly shot passenger who bumped into him without apologizing

BALTIMORE — An arrest in the murder of a man aboard an MTA bus.

William Womack was gunned down November 30 on S. Eutaw Street.

The whole thing was caught on video, police say.

Charging documents say Womack bumped into the alleged shooter while exiting the bus, refusing to apologize.

This led to an argument between the two men.

Womack reportedly got back on the bus, as the verbal spat continued, prompting the gunman to shoot.

The suspect fled, leaving Womack to collapse from his wound.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, hoping someone could identify him.

Baltimore Police Department

Witnesses came forward, and so earlier this week investigators charged 61-year-old James Richburg.

He was arrested riding an MTA bus on N. Fulton Street.

BPD James Richburg



According to online court records, Richburg was sentenced to five-years behind bars in 2021 for firearms possession.

He was already a previously convicted felon from a 1996 robbery.

Richburg's currently being held without bail. His next court date is January 9.