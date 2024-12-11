Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: MTA bus killer arrested, allegedly shot passenger who bumped into him without apologizing

MTA BUS
Ray Strickland
MTA BUS
MTA BUS
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — An arrest in the murder of a man aboard an MTA bus.

William Womack was gunned down November 30 on S. Eutaw Street.

The whole thing was caught on video, police say.

Charging documents say Womack bumped into the alleged shooter while exiting the bus, refusing to apologize.

This led to an argument between the two men.

Womack reportedly got back on the bus, as the verbal spat continued, prompting the gunman to shoot.

RELATED: Suspect sought in MTA bus deadly shooting

The suspect fled, leaving Womack to collapse from his wound.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, hoping someone could identify him.

MTA BUS HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION PHOTO.jpg

Witnesses came forward, and so earlier this week investigators charged 61-year-old James Richburg.

He was arrested riding an MTA bus on N. Fulton Street.

James Richburg
James Richburg

According to online court records, Richburg was sentenced to five-years behind bars in 2021 for firearms possession.

He was already a previously convicted felon from a 1996 robbery.

Richburg's currently being held without bail. His next court date is January 9.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices