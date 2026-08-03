Man dies after being struck by equipment at Dundalk Marine Terminal

BALTIMORE — A tragic incident at the Dundalk Marine Terminal Monday morning is under investigation after a man died from injuries sustained when struck by equipment.

Officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to reports of an injured person at the terminal.

At the scene, officers found the victim, who had been struck by a piece of equipment, according to an MDTA police spokesperson.

Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

MDTA Police investigators are handling the case.

"The thoughts of the MDTA Police are with the victim and his family," the spokesperson said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.