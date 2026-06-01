Man armed with shotgun arrested after allegedly robbing Baltimore bank, assaulting customer

BALTIMORE — An alleged Baltimore bank robber is behind bars.

Police say a man walked into the Wells Fargo Bank in the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue around 9:30 Monday morning.

He was reportedly armed with a shotgun and assaulted a customer before taking a large amount of money and fleeing.

Manny Locke, WMAR

A police helicopter and members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force later located the suspect's vehicle prompting a brief chase along I-895.

Officers soon caught up with the man and arrested him. His name was not released.

The bank, meanwhile, was temporarily closed while investigators processed the crime scene.