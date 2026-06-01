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Man armed with shotgun arrested after allegedly robbing Baltimore bank, assaulting customer

Wells Fargo Bank Robbery
Manny Locke, WMAR
Wells Fargo Bank Robbery
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BALTIMORE — An alleged Baltimore bank robber is behind bars.

Police say a man walked into the Wells Fargo Bank in the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue around 9:30 Monday morning.

He was reportedly armed with a shotgun and assaulted a customer before taking a large amount of money and fleeing.

Wells Fargo Bank

A police helicopter and members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force later located the suspect's vehicle prompting a brief chase along I-895.

Officers soon caught up with the man and arrested him. His name was not released.

The bank, meanwhile, was temporarily closed while investigators processed the crime scene.

Wells Fargo Bank robbery

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