Local artisans showcase handmade crafts at Baltimore show this weekend

BALTIMORE — Craft enthusiasts and art lovers have a unique opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind handmade pieces at the American Craft Made Baltimore show, running Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event brings together artisans working with glass, metal, wood and other materials to create functional and lifestyle art through techniques like pounding, sewing, knitting, bending and twisting.

"Everyone here has just such a unique style. And to be able to come here and to see so many artists in one place is just such a wonderful experience," said Salem Grimes, who traveled from North Carolina with her husband Ben to find something special at the show.

The diverse collection of craftspeople includes Dr. Andrew Welton, a blacksmith educator whose journey into metalworking began with an unusual inspiration.

"I was studying medieval history, reading JRR Tolkein, I went to grad school for it and I started looking at rusty knives in museums," Welton said.

Welton's curiosity about how those ancient objects might have looked when new led him to start making his own Narsil blades. His craft has since evolved into creating kitchen tools with sharp edges.

"As you're choosing a good knife you want to look for a blade that has a fine apex behind the cutting edge," Welton explained.

Andrea Specht, executive director of the American Craft Council, emphasized the dedication and expertise of the participating artisans.

"We have in this event people who really have dedicated their lives to learning about their craft. Really making the best work that they can. And they've put a lot of time effort and study into that," Specht said.

The show offers more than just shopping opportunities. Visitors can get hands-on experience and learn crafting techniques directly from the artists.

Local representation is strong at the event, with artists from throughout Maryland showcasing their work. The variety and quality of craftsmanship has impressed attendees like the Grimes family.

"We've just been here for maybe an hour and I'm blown away," one visitor noted.

