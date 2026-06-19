List of road closures for Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore

BALTIMORE — If you're heading to downtown Baltimore next weekend, there will be several road closures in effect that drivers should be aware of.

Baltimore is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors for Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore taking place June 24 - July 1.

The event is a global gathering of international tall ships, military ships and aircraft celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Festival activities are scheduled for June 26 - 28.

The following roads will be closed:



East Coast Greenway closed at West Shore Park Tuesday, June 23 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, June 30 at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, June 30 at 4 p.m. Cromwell St. closed between House St. and Terrapin Way Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Cromwell St. closed between Rye and Distillery Sts. Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Tidewater Street (Circle) closed south of E. Cromwell St. Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Fort Ave closed at Andre Street (access maintained for local traffic only) Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28 from 7 a.m. -6 p.m. each day.

On Friday, June 26 there will also be road closures due to a Orioles game:



Hamburg Street closed from Leadenhall to Paca Streets

The northbound service lane closed next to M&T Bank Stadium

Camden Street closed from Paca to Howard Streets



The following lanes will also be closed:

