Limited number of pools to open in Baltimore due to poor air quality

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Rec and Parks announced that a limited number of pools will operate Saturday, July 18, due to poor air quality.
The following park pools will from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.:
- Druid Hill Park
- Clifton Park
- Cherry Hill Splash Park
- Patterson Park
The following neighborhood pools will open from noon to 3:30 p.m. and later 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:
- C.C. Jackson
- Coldstream
- Greater Model
- Towanda
- Walter P. Carter
"We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of our staff and the community during this air quality event," the department said.