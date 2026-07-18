Limited number of pools to open in Baltimore due to poor air quality

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Rec and Parks announced that a limited number of pools will operate Saturday, July 18, due to poor air quality.

The following park pools will from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.:



Druid Hill Park

Clifton Park

Cherry Hill Splash Park

Patterson Park

The following neighborhood pools will open from noon to 3:30 p.m. and later 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:



C.C. Jackson

Coldstream

Greater Model

Towanda

Walter P. Carter

"We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of our staff and the community during this air quality event," the department said.

