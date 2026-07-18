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Limited number of pools to open in Baltimore due to poor air quality

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BALTIMORE — Baltimore Rec and Parks announced that a limited number of pools will operate Saturday, July 18, due to poor air quality.

The following park pools will from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

  • Druid Hill Park
  • Clifton Park
  • Cherry Hill Splash Park
  • Patterson Park

The following neighborhood pools will open from noon to 3:30 p.m. and later 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

  • C.C. Jackson
  • Coldstream
  • Greater Model
  • Towanda 
  • Walter P. Carter

"We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of our staff and the community during this air quality event," the department said.

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