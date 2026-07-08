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Large amounts of dead fish spotted floating in Fells Point on Wednesday

Fells Point Fish Kill
Erick Ferris, WMAR-2 News
Fells Point Fish Kill
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BALTIMORE — A large number of dead fish were discovered floating in Fells Point on Wednesday.

Our crews spotted many of them by the Bond Street Wharf.

Allison Blood, the Environmental Program Manager for Baltimore's Water Front Partnership, broke down what most likely occurred.

She tells us the fish deaths are most likely caused by reduced oxygen thanks to a number of factors including extreme heat and lack of rain.

This isn't the first time such sightings have been reported downtown.

In September of 2024 fish kills were documented near the Science Center, and between piers 5 and 6.

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