Lanes on Lombard Street set to close Monday afternoon for water main repairs

BALTIMORE — Heads up Baltimore drivers, some lane closures will be going into effect beginning Monday afternoon along a portion of Lombard Street.

The closures stem from a water main that needs repair in the area.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., Lombard Street will be reduced to one lane of through traffic between Calvert and Charles Streets.

The left curb lane along Charles Street between Pratt and Redwood Streets will also be closed.

Those closures will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 26.

Officials say traffic congestion is expected along Lombard and Charles Streets through Tuesday evening due to the lane closures, and drivers should use alternate routes away from the area to avoid delays.