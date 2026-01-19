Knife-wielding person shot, taken into custody after BPD de-escalation

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting in Bolton Hill on Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

According to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley, officers responded to the scene just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of an individual who was armed with a knife and was attempting to harm people.

A Baltimore Police Department officer exited an elevator in the apartment complex and saw the individual in the hallway with a knife in hand, screaming.

The individual then retreated into an apartment, prompting the officer to follow them down the hallway while waiting for backup.

Commissioner Worley said the officer could hear the individual screaming in the apartment and attempted to get them to come out.

The individual then exited the apartment, with officers attempting to de-escalate the situation and get them to drop the knife.

He refused to do so, approaching the officers with the knife still in hand.

At that time, officers deployed their tasers on the individual, which had no effect, according to Commissioner Worley.

One of the officers then shot the individual, striking them in the lower leg twice.

Despite being wounded, the individual still did not drop the knife, and officers were unable to retrieve it even while they were on the ground.

After several minutes of de-escalation attempts, the individual dropped the knife and officers were able to take the them into custody.

Medics were already on scene and immediately provided aid to the individual before they were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Commissioner Worley said the individual remained combative even while being transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Mayor Brandon Scott has viewed the body-worn camera footage, according to Commissioner Worley.

The commissioner also commended the officers for how they handled the situation.

"We are a different department now," said Commissioner Worley. "In the past this might have turned out a lot different, but our officers showed the great training that they have to de-escalate a situation. Even after the individual had come at them with a knife, they still retreated and tried to de-escalate. When we release the body-worn, you'll see how great of a job the men and women did."