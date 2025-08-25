Kilmar Abrego Garcia to report to the Baltimore ICE Field Office Monday morning

BALTIMORE — Kilmar Abrego Garcia will report to the Baltimore Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Field Office Monday morning.

Garcia returned to Maryland over the weekend, after a judge ordered his release from a Tennessee jail Friday afternoon.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia released from prison in Tennessee

Late last week, Garcia was offered a deal by the U.S. government to be deported to Costa Rica with refugee status, in exchange for pleading guilty to human smuggling charges, according to CASA, an immigration advocacy group.

Garcia refused the plea offer and his attorneys said they were told he'd have until his ICE check-in Monday morning to accept the deal or the offer will be off the table.

Attorneys: U.S. threatening to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda to force guilty plea

Immigration officials say they plan to deport Garcia to Uganda if he doesn't accept the deal.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in March, despite having protected legal status. ICE admitted it was an "administrative" error" but the Trump administration refused to return him to the U.S.

He was brought back to the U.S. in June to face criminal charges of human smuggle and was detained in Tennessee.

Judges in Maryland, Tennessee order Abrego Garcia's release

Garcia has pleaded not guilty and asked the judge to dismiss the case.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

