Jury unable to reach verdict in East Baltimore senior center murder case

Jack Watson/WMAR
BALTIMORE — A mistrial has been declared in the case of Norman E. Walker, who was being tried for a shooting at the Pleasant View Gardens Senior building last February.

According to a spokesperson with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, the jury could not reach a verdict.

Walker, 65, is accused of shooting and killing 79-year-old Clyde George Barnes and wounding a 72-year-old man at the senior center on February 20.

During a press conference after the shooting, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters that officers entered the senior center on North Avenue and took Walker into custody after searching the building.

Walker faced first- and second-degree murder charges.

