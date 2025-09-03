Johns Hopkins Children's Center receives $800,000 grant to boost pediatric cancer research

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center received a significant funding boost in the fight against childhood cancer as the charity Hyundai Hope on Wheels announced new grants to fuel pediatric cancer research.

The $800,000 grant will help support critical research aimed at improving treatment outcomes for children battling cancer. Part of the funding will support Dr. Lindy Zhang's research, the same work that has already proven successful in guiding young patients' treatment plans.

One patient who benefited from Zhang's research shared the impact of her work during the announcement.

"Because of her research and how she planned my treatment, I am standing here today with no evidence of disease," says Dominic Perrotta.

Dominic Perrotta and Dr. Zhang have worked together for six years, ever since he was first diagnosed with NF-1, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves. This new grant will help doctors like Zhang continue the critical research that saves patients like Perrotta.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels has backed pediatric cancer research for more than 25 years and has donated over $270 million nationwide to help find a cure for childhood cancers.

