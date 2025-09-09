"It's a little disappointing"- South Baltimore neighbors react to string of car break ins

BALTIMORE — After this weekend, a busted-out window and glass on the ground are a common sight and a headache for neighbors in South Baltimore.

Saturday was like any other day for Jorge Miranda, going to the grocery store in the afternoon.

But the day took a turn when he got back home in Federal Hill.

"When I got back, I parked my car and noticed that the car parked in front of me on Race St was—we saw the window, I knew the owner, and knocked on their door to let them know. Then when they came out to inspect their car, we noticed another car a couple cars down had been smashed into," Miranda said.

Baltimore Police say over the weekend there were 8 reports of auto larcenies and destruction of property on Covington St, Race St, and Johnson St.

"It's a little disappointing. There's been other types of crimes over the years in South Baltimore. Every time there's a spade of robberies or breaking into cars, it gets people pretty upset," Miranda told WMAR 2 News.

He tried to find a reason behind why someone would do this.

"Sometimes it feels like when people are in a bad place economically, maybe you see more of these crimes of desperation. So I think maybe there sort of is a reason, but it doesn't justify it."

He said he doesn't see break-ins happen often, but this definitely isn't the first instance of crime in the area.

"I feel like it's cyclical. A couple years ago there were a bunch of robberies, and those had people uneasy. And there was a time where a person got beaten up, and that had everyone on edge for a while. Overall I still feel like the neighborhood is safe, and I trust my neighbors."

As far as a quick fix to the crime, he doesn't think that's possible.

"I don't think there's any easy answers, and I don't think there's any simple fixes. I definitely don't think that more incarceration would be the answer, but it might be a strong deterrent."

Police have made no arrests so far following these break-ins.

If you know anything about this, call the Baltimore Police Department.