Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
52  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Inner Harbor fireworks, drone show scheduled for later start due to weather

Montgomery Co. has 2 fireworks shows this year
Nick DiMarco
Montgomery Co. has 2 fireworks shows this year
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Fourth of July events are experiencing schedule changes due to inclement weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple areas including Baltimore City until 10:00 p.m.

The following events have been impacted:

  • Fireworks at Inner Harbor - Now scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m.
  • Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront DRONE SHOW will now begin at 10:00 p.m.
  • Pratt Street Market @ night - Will now begin at 8:00 p.m.
  • Pier Six Pavilion- show canceled
  • Red, White and Groove Silent Disco - Postponed
WMAR 480x360 Dish Direct TV.jpg

About WMAR

Lost WMAR on DirecTV?  Here's how to keep watching

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR