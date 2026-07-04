Inner Harbor fireworks, drone show scheduled for later start due to weather

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Fourth of July events are experiencing schedule changes due to inclement weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple areas including Baltimore City until 10:00 p.m.
The following events have been impacted:
- Fireworks at Inner Harbor - Now scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m.
- Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront DRONE SHOW will now begin at 10:00 p.m.
- Pratt Street Market @ night - Will now begin at 8:00 p.m.
- Pier Six Pavilion- show canceled
- Red, White and Groove Silent Disco - Postponed