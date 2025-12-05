Inner Harbor Cheesecake Factory to close in January

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Inner Harbor location of the Cheesecake Factory is expected to close on January 24, according to a notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor.

The filing says that this will impact 115 employees.

Alethea Rowe, Senior Director for Public Relations and Global Branding at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated sent this statement to WMAR:

The popular chain restaurant has locations in Annapolis, Bethesda, Columbia, Hanover and Towson.