Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Inner Harbor Cheesecake Factory to close in January

Half price on any slice at Cheesecake Factory
Copyright Getty Images
Paul Morigi
<p>The Cheesecake Factory & Feeding America Recap Hunger Action Month Campaign at Capital Area Food Bank on October 1, 2009 in Washington, DC.</p>
Half price on any slice at Cheesecake Factory
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Inner Harbor location of the Cheesecake Factory is expected to close on January 24, according to a notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor.

The filing says that this will impact 115 employees.

Alethea Rowe, Senior Director for Public Relations and Global Branding at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated sent this statement to WMAR:

Alethea Rowe, Senior Director, Public Relations and Global Branding, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The popular chain restaurant has locations in Annapolis, Bethesda, Columbia, Hanover and Towson.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR