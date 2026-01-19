Icy road conditions lead to fire truck collision in Baltimore, injuring four firefighters

BALTIMORE — A collision between a Baltimore City fire truck and a box truck left four firefighters injured Sunday night, according to a spokesperson with Baltimore Fire who spoke to WMAR-2 News.

The accident occurred around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Chesapeake Avenue and Maude Avenue.

According to the spokesperson, the fire truck slid on icy road conditions and struck the box truck, which was parked at the time.

All four firefighters were transported to area hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There were multiple ice-related crashes reported on Sunday night, including a 15-car pileup that occurred on the 29th Street overpass over I-83, which injured one person.

