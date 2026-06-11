ICE spotted making arrest on Baltimore City School campus

BALTIMORE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were spotted conducting an immigration enforcement operation at a Baltimore City school on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

Agents conducted the operation on the campus of Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School at 8:02 a.m.

City School police were called to the campus in the 6800 block of Fait Avenue for reports of federal agents detaining someone.

A spokesperson with Baltimore Police told WMAR-2 News that officers responded to the scene, but the agents and the individual(s) were no longer there when they arrived.

A City Schools spokesperson said that although members of the school community were "significantly impacted," students and staff were not involved, and school operations would continue as normal.

"City Schools is working with local, state, and federal agencies to learn more about what happened, but because this is an open investigation, there's not more to share at this point," the school official told WMAR-2 News.

School police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest, with BPD assisting, according to officials.

Reports of the enforcement come three months after Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order disallowing the use of city property as an unpermitted staging area for federal immigration enforcement.

Mayor Scott released a statement following Thursday's arrest:

WMAR-2 News reached out to ICE for further details surrounding the arrest and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.