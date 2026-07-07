'I gave you life, I can f*****g end your life': Baltimore mom charged with attempted murder in Minnesota

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman faces attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to drown her teenage daughter at a Minnesota lake.

It all happened July 5, around 4:19pm central time in Otter Tail County.

That's where Jasmine Marie Laws, who is from Northeast Baltimore's Hamilton neighborhood, was vacationing with her 15-year-old daughter over the 4th of July holiday.

According to charging documents, Laws claims the teen hit her with a towel as she was laying on a pontoon boat.

In response Laws threw her daughter's cell phone into the lake.

This prompted a fight between the two.

Witnesses, including the daughter's friend, reported seeing Laws holding the teen under water by the neck.

While Laws initially denied ever forcing her daughter under water, deputies later overheard Laws saying the girl's head "was never under water for more than 3 seconds at a time."

Otter Tail County, Mn. Sheriff's Office Jasmine Laws

At the hospital the daughter told police she passed out during the encounter.

This account was corroborated by neighbors who recalled her being unresponsive on the beach for a period of time afterwards.

A police report also detailed one witness who heard Laws telling the daughter "I gave you life, I can fu**ing end your life!"

Witnesses had to physically pull Laws off her daughter before police arrived.

If convicted, Laws faces more than 23-years behind bars.