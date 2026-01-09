BALTIMORE — The death of Renee Nicole Good, fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, has sparked outrage in Baltimore, bringing hundreds of demonstrators out on the streets on Thursday.

WATCH: Hundreds rally against ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting

Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Good attempted to hit agents with her car in an "act of domestic terrorism."

"This vehicle was used to hit this officer. It was used as a weapon, and the officer felt as though his life was in jeopardy," Noem said.

But some people call the shooting unnecessary.

"Extreme rage and sadness," one of Thursday's protestors said, explaining her feelings on hearing of Good's death.

The incident was caught on camera, went viral, and sparked outrage across the country.

A day after the shooting, a large crowd of Baltimoreans was quick to respond.

"Every step an ICE agent takes on our streets is a failure of morality," said Arjun Janakan as he spoke to those in attendance in front of Baltimore's ICE office.

Janakan, with the Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America, said he was horrified to hear of the shooting, but not surprised.

"When you have these ICE agents hyped up, wearing masks, no accountability, with guns, able and given free reign by the administration to brutalize people, this is only the inevitable result of all that," he told WMAR-2 News.

However, Vice President JD Vance called it a tragedy of the making of the far left.

"They have radicalized a very small segment of the population, taught them that ICE agents are engaging in wide-scale violations of people's rights," Vance told reporters.

One protestor said emotions are at an all-time high.

"[I'm feeling] extreme anger cause I'm 37 years old and have a kid at home too, and don't want my neighbors snatched out of our neighborhoods."

Even as she walked with other demonstrators, she was not sure of the impact it would make.

"I wish it would help, but I don't know if it will. But we're gonna do it anyway."

The march came about two weeks after a man in Glen Burnie was shot by ICE agents, accused of attempting to hit them with his car.

So we asked Janakan if this escalation is something he thought we'll start seeing in Baltimore.

"Yes, it is very possible that you are going to see an escalation on, not just Baltimore streets, but all streets as people feel unheard and undervalued and are being slaughtered and brutalized by ICE."

Demonstrators said they will continue to speak out.

The FBI investigation into the Minneapolis fatal shooting is ongoing.