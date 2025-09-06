Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy to step down from DHCD, take on new role with city

Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy is planing to step from her role at the Department of Housing and Community and Development (DHCD) according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

Commissioner Kennedy will continue to lead DHCD until mid-November then she will continue her service to the city in a new role, which hasn't been announced.

Commissioner Kennedy has worked for DHCD since 2016, working as Deputy Commissioner for Homeownership and Housing Preservation.

Her footprints were seen all over Baltimore as she oversaw City’s Weatherization Program, Lead Hazard Reduction Program, Office of Rehabilitation Services, Office of Homeownership, Tax Sale Prevention Coordinator, Summer Food Program, Baltimore Energy Challenge, and Baltimore Energy Initiative.

Through her tenure, the commissioner has been focused on providing affordable and safe housing, streaming internal processes, and the implementation of the City’s vacants reduction plan.