History making mother-daughter duo helping keep the door open for women in the NFL

BALTIMORE — Only a small fraction of the agents representing NFL players are women. But Baltimore native Edy Lawson-Jackson and her daughter, Samira Jackson Brady, are helping change that.

The mother-daughter duo, who work together at Affiliated Sports Advisors, made history as the first mother-daughter tandem to become certified NFL agents.

For them, though, the accomplishment is about more than making history. It's about helping athletes turn dreams into reality—and proving that women belong in every room where football decisions are made.

WMAR/Randall Newsome Samira Jackson Brady and Edy Lawson-Jackson at M&T Bank Stadium during their interview with WMAR

"We get to watch and assist our guys live out their dreams," Samira said. "It's such a wonderful feeling to be a part of their journey."

Finding Talent Others Overlook

The pair have built their careers and growing reputation in the league around an ability to recognize potential, particularly in players who may not immediately attract the attention of NFL teams.

"There's nothing like having a guy that went under the radar, that no one was looking at," she said. "And, you know, you convince a team to bring him in."

That ability to find overlooked talent has become part of the duo's reputation around the league.

Samira Jackson Brady Edy Lawson-Jackson with one of their clients, NFL cornerback Nate Hobbs

Their approach is also deeply rooted in where Edy grew up.

"Baltimore just kind of instilled in me that you really have to go and get what you want," she said. "Like no one gave anything to me ever."

That determination is part of the philosophy she has carried into her work as an agent.

"We love that hard work and that grit," Lawson-Jackson said of her hometown. "I can't be outworked. I won't be outworked."

A Baltimore Beginning

Edy's connection to football started long before she became an NFL agent.

She grew up in Baltimore near the old Memorial Stadium, where the city's football history was already taking shape and went on to be a student-athlete and proud alumni of City College High School.

That Baltimore connection extends to the Ravens, too. The family was following Baltimore football before the franchise officially became the Ravens.

Today, Edy and Samira represent players around the league, but they remain unapologetic Baltimore fans.

WMAR/Randall Newsome Samira Jackson Brady (left) and Edy Lawson-Jackson receive gifts from the Baltimore Ravens Staff during their interview with WMAR at M&T Bank Stadium

"We want all teams—we want the players to do well. We want the athletes to have good seasons. We want them to stay injury-free, but we want them to lose to us."

Mother and Daughter, Side by Side

Even though Samira, promises she's close with both parents, she and her mom are lock in step and it shows up in their working relationship.

"It's been really wonderful to have my mom, who's also my mentor, who's also my best friend, to be able to work together," Samira said.

Their chemistry is obvious—even when they're not talking football.

During their WMAR interview at M&T Bank Stadium, the two showed up separately, but wore similar outfits without even talking about it. "We match a lot," Samira laughed.

A Hometown Dream

The duo's Baltimore roots remain a major part of their story—and they would love nothing more than to see one of their clients playing for their hometown team.

"We're hoping that we do get a client back here on our home team sometime very soon," Lawson-Jackson said.

She even had a message for the Ravens head coach.

"Hopefully Jesse Minter is listening," she said, "and brings in one of our guys."

For two women who grew up loving football in Baltimore, representing an NFL player on their hometown field would be another full-circle moment.

Samira Jackson Brady Edy and Samira rocking their Ravens gear

Making Room for the Next Generation

Perhaps the most significant part of Lawson-Jackson and Samira's story isn't that they made history. It's what they hope other women will do with the door they've helped open.

Their message is simple: Don't wait for permission to belong.

"Just know that if you're in that room, you belong there," Samira said. "And continue to work hard and, you know, stay there—and then bring somebody with you."

That final part may be the most fitting description of the mother-daughter partnership.

Edy Lawson-Jackson didn't simply find a place for herself in the NFL. She helped create a path for her daughter to follow.

And now, together, they're making sure the path is a little wider for the women who come next.