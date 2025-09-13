'He showed up when I pulled up to pray': Charging docs reveal what led to shooting outside of Baltimore mosque

BALTIMORE — Charging documents shed light on what led to a shooting outside of a Baltimore mosque on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Islamic Way for reports of shooting. At the scene, police found a female rendering aid to a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit area. Police noted that the victim, a 48-year-old, was conscious, but not breathing.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

One of the responding officers asked the female and a man who were at the scene what happened, to which the man, later identified as Shuaib Franklin, 25, told the officer, "I don't have any firearms on me. We were upstairs. He showed up when I pulled up to pray, asked to speak to me, I was like sure."

Franklin added that the victim asked him about someone getting hurt somewhere. Franklin replied, "I'm not sure" to the victim.

He also said that the victim said it looked like he had his shoes on.

According to charging documents, another responding officer asked, "Who shot him?" Franklin would then point to himself, identifying himself as the shooter.

The officer then asked, "You shot him?" To which Franklin replied, "Yes."

Franklin then led police to where the gun was located, which was in the front passenger side of his car, along with other firearms.

Police then took Franklin into custody.

CCTV footage recovered by investigators showed Franklin arriving in the 500 block of Islamic Way in a dark-colored SUV. After Franklin entered the mosque, the victim was seen entering shortly after him.

Charging documents say that an argument appeared to take place in the lobby. Shortly after that, Franklin walked up to the prayer room, being followed by the victim, walked to the opposite side of the wall, and began to pray.

The victim seemed to continue to follow Franklin as he was praying. He was standing feet away from Franklin, observing him.

After Franklin and the victim left the restroom, a physical fight took place. The victim can be seen reaching towards Franklin's face, and both he and Franklin continue walking.

Franklin then ran down the steps, left the mosque, and went toward the passenger side of his SUV. The victim exits the mosque minutes later and walks toward Franklin.

Before the victim gets behind the SUV, Franklin turns towards him as he attempted to flee. Police noted in the charging documents that as the victim turned his body to flee, there were no items in his hands.

Franklin then pointed a firearm at the victim, pursued him around the vehicle, and fired at him. Franklin then bent out of camera view and stood back up holding two firearms.

During an interview with police, Franklin confirmed the actions seen on CCTV footage. He also said that the victim invited him to the bathroom area. After that, Franklin said that the victim asked him about his glasses and how they may have been in common with the shoes.

Franklin added that the victim mentioned an individual may have gotten hurt or passed away. He also said that during the physical fight, the victim grabbed a weapon from his waistband. Franklin said after that, he tried to take his glasses as well.

After his firearm was taken, Franklin said he fled the mosque and asked the victim for his firearm back. Once the victim said no, he started walking toward him. Franklin said he yelled out he would use another firearm to get his firearm back.

Franklin said he didn't remember if the victim withdrew the firearm, but did retrieve it after the victim was shot.

Franklin is currently charged with attempted first-degree murder.