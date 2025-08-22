He painted every day for 13 years behind bars, now he paints for life

BALTIMORE — "The best way to make your dream come true is to wake up."

That's a quote that can be found on one of Waymond Harrison's paintings. It's a quote that's very relatable to him.

Originally from Anne Arundel County, Harrison has been in out prison facilities his whole life.

His most recent stint is where he started taking painting seriously.

"I did 13 years and I'll say I painted every day for that whole time, but like in the beginning I was still making bad decisions," Harrison said.

Since he's been out, not a day goes by where he doesn't paint. He works in his studio, surrounded by his art.

The studio, located in a small shed, has art everywhere. He talks to us as he continues filling in the details on one of his pieces.

Brian Tankersley

His art reflects a theme of life choices. You can't find artwork from Harrison that doesn't have the word "life" on it.

Brian Tankersley

"The life piece really encompasses like the importance of life and the choices I didn't really value," Harrison said.

Transitioning from an inmate to a full-time artist has raised some eyebrows for people that look into his past, but the artist says he has no problem being open.

"I'm cool with being super open, so I remember someone telling me, 'maybe you wanna not be so open with your past,' and I'm like no, either people accept me as I am now or they don't."

Harrison is very open about his past and upbringing. He even credits his time in prison for the strict rigid routine he has now.

He wakes up early morning to get a workout in, takes a nap, works out again and then finishes his day painting.

"Working out is really like my tool to cultivate my level of discipline and get as high as it can possibly be...I've tricked my mind into thinking if I don't do it, it's like you're really slacking. It's extremely, extremely important for me."

Currently, Harrison is in a drug program called One Promise, a certified recovery house for men and women. This also helps him stay focused on his routine.

Brian Tankersley

From as early as he can remember, he's had run ins with the law. Despite this, he pushes back on the idea that people are the product of their environment.

"I understand how the environment has an influence on you, so that makes sense, but being a product of your environment means at some point, you give in. That would indicate that this evolution is impossible. We all a product of our choices and our habits and our decisions."