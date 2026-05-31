Harbor Splash returns to Baltimore's Inner Harbor in new pop-up format after two sold-out years

BALTIMORE — The Harbor Splash is back by popular demand. Its first two years were sold out.

This time it will be in a new pop-up format, City Hall says. This will give folks more chances to jump in the Inner Harbor.

The first splash took place on Sunday.

Future dates will be made public pending weather and water conditions.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, through its Healthy Harbor Initiative, has made these pop-ups possible.

It's a push for a "swimmable, fishable" Baltimore Harbor.

The splashes show off the water quality improvements, which have been the result of the hard work from the Waterfront Partnership, nonprofits, educational institutions, local government, business leaders, citizen volunteers, and a family of Trash Wheels.