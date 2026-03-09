Hampden bands together for employees of store which caught fire in December

BALTIMORE — A sold-out fundraiser at Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore's Medfield neighborhood raised money Monday night for the employees of Falkenhan's Hardware, the beloved Hampden shop that was destroyed by a fire in December.

About a half dozen workers have been unable to return to the job since the blaze tore through the store on Dec. 15. Neighborhood volunteers organized the event, featuring more than 100 auction items, with all proceeds going directly to those employees.

Edye Sanford, a volunteer and close friend of the store's owner, said she rushed to the scene when she first heard the news.

"I couldn't believe it, I jumped in the car and went down to be with her," Sanford said.

"Deb paid them out of her own pocket for quite a while and now she is, she finally relented. She didn't want to do any kind of fundraiser and finally relented as long as it was just for the employees," Sanford said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. No one was inside the store at the time. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. The Miracle on 34th Street holiday displays were still up in the neighborhood when the fire occurred.

Tickets for the fundraiser sold out quickly after going on sale, a fact that did not surprise Sanford.

"It really makes such a difference, it shows the love this community has," Sanford said.

WMAR Staff Fire damages building to Falkenhan's Hardware in Hampden (December 15, 2025)

For Sanford, who has lived in Hampden for nearly four decades, the community's response is a reflection of the neighborhood's character.

"It just makes me feel really good. I've been here 39 years so I'm hoping to be a local someday. There's no place I'd rather be, we really look out for each other. As soon as we put tickets up for sale, they were going like crazy. We were confident the event would sell out because that's just the way the neighborhood is, people look out for each other," Sanford said.

Those who were unable to attend Monday's event can still donate to the fundraiser's nonprofit sponsor, St. Luke's Church on the Avenue, by sending a Venmo payment to "ChurchOnTheAvenue" or through a check with "FEF" in the memo and on the envelope.

