Halloween crafts offer sensory-friendly alternative for children with sensitivities

BALTIMORE — Halloween's traditional activities like trick-or-treating and haunted houses can be overwhelming for children with sensory sensitivities, but experts suggest creative alternatives that allow all kids to enjoy the holiday.

"When we think about Halloween we think strobe lights, fog machines. Sometimes our costumes can be tight or itchy and lots of different machines and decorations can make loud sounds, all of those things can be really really distressing for kiddos and young adults with sensory sensitivities," said Grace Kulp, a certified child life specialist at Kennedy Krieger.

Instead of facing these challenges, Kulp recommends crafting as a way to enjoy Halloween festivities. But these aren't typical arts and crafts projects.

"We're thinking about again the five senses, were thinking about colors lights that would be comfortable for people who experience those kinds of sensitivities," Kulp said.

The sensory-friendly craft can be created with everyday household items but includes spooky elements like eyeballs and fake spiders. Kulp says the best part is that this craft is contained, eliminating mess that can stress some children.

"When we think about kids we usually like to think 'oh kids love to be messy and play with their hands' but for kiddos who have sensory needs that can actually be a really really stressful experience so all of the materials that we're going to be putting in don't require any touching," Kulp said.

Although simple, this craft in a jar can easily become a toy or visual item that brings enjoyment to children while helping them stay calm.

Kulp notes that families can still enjoy traditional activities like trick-or-treating, but preparation is key.

"And one of the biggest things that parents and care givers can do for their children is actually prepare them for trick or treating ahead of time, let them know what they will experience, the kind of sights and sounds that they will see. You can even practice going around the neighborhood," Kulp said.

No matter how families choose to spend the holiday, Kulp emphasizes the importance of catering to each child's individual needs.

