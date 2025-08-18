GPS ankle monitor links Baltimore teen with 18 prior felonies to carjacking, robbery spree

BALTIMORE — A 13-year-old's court ordered home monitoring system placed him at the scene of three violent crimes in less than 24 hours.

Baltimore Police say the spree began July 26, just before 6:45am, on Guilford Avenue.

That's where a woman reported being attacked by a pair of juveniles.

The duo allegedly pulled up in a black Hyundai, chased the victim back to her, and began beating her with a black object.

Luckily, the victim was able to put the car in reverse escaping further injury.

The following morning around 5:30am, officers got a second call, this time in the 100 Block of E. Lanvale Street.

Here a woman told police three suspects jumped out of a dark sedan, demanding her car keys, cell phone, and wallet.

The victim in this case complied and the trio took off in her vehicle.

Later in the evening, a third woman filed a report.

She claims earlier that morning while headed to the store, three suspects approached in a black sedan, similar to victim number two's account.

The trio reportedly proceeded to rob the victim at gunpoint, making off with her purse, money, and house keys.

On July 28 detectives caught a break when they obtained the tag number of the sedan used by the suspects in each incident.

Investigators ended up locating the sedan in the 500 block of Highland Avenue, along with the vehicle stolen from victim two.

Thanks to a court ordered GPS ankle device, police were able to identify a 13-year-old boy as one of the three involved suspects.

Police say the teen is no stranger to them.

"The juvenile has 18 previous felony arrests in Baltimore City," the department wrote on their official Facebook Page. "The investigation is still ongoing to identify the other individuals involved."

City leaders have recently touted year-over-year decreases in murders and shootings, however U.S. News & World Report, last month listed Baltimore as the nation's fourth most dangerous place to live.

The publication's rankings were based on FBI data tracking the number of murders and property crime per 100,000 city residents.

Baltimore also ranked third highest on Numbeo’s mid-year 2025 Crime Index.

