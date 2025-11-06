Governor's office focuses on federal worker mental health amidst government shutdown

BALTIMORE — When you think of the impact the government shutdown has on federal workers, do you think of their income or food stability?

What about their mental health?

Tierra Sydnor-Diggs said with many family members and friends who are federal employees, she sees firsthand what they're dealing with.

"When you're not sure where your next meal is gonna come from, when you're not sure how finances are going to work out, when you're not sure how to just keep your mind stable to keep your household stable, it can be a lot of pressure," Sydnor-Diggs said.

In the midst of the longest government shutdown in United States history, she joined several others Wednesday night in attending a community discussion on wellness, resilience, and support for federal workers.

The event was put on by Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller in collaboration with Bethel AME Church in Baltimore.

Many at the meeting, like Tamara McCall, Lead Trainer with OOPS, a conflict management practice, expressed how the shutdown made them feel.

"It's just disheartening to see people have to go through this, and we have to band together to feed them, house them, clothe them, after years of service. I think it's just sad," McCall said.

At the discussion, state and local mental health officials answered questions like, How should federal workers manage difficult emotions?

Professionals advised leaning into a routine, taking a walk, and relaxing.

Another question: how should parents talk with their child about what they're going through with the shutdown?

Officials said to be honest, but age-appropriate in your response.

The event was uplifting for McCall.

"It gives me hope that our community will always band together because we will always band together, and it also gives me a shot of hope that people haven't forgotten humanity isn't absolutely lost. We know when people need help, and other people show up for each other."

Sydnor-Diggs had a lasting message for any federal employees out there going through these tough times.

"Never feel like you have to do this alone, find some type of community support, if you are a part of a faith-based community, and even if you're not, churches are typically a space where you can find open doors, open arms, open hearts."

Head here for information on mental health services in Maryland.